Come see Buddy the Elf-igator and more at ZooWorld

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s almost Christmas time and ZooWorld is inviting you out for a Cajun Christmas.

Beginning tomorrow, visitors can come by for photos with the Grinch. Then starting Sunday, Santa along with his special guest, Buddy the Elf-igator, will be available for photos.

There will be hot chocolate, snow, animals, and much more.

“Just all the Christmas fun you can possibly imagine,” Jadena Terell, Assistant Director of ZooWorld.

For more information, you can visit the ZooWorld’s Facebook page or website here.

