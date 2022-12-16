Contraband left for inmates at Gulf Co. public areas is a growing concern for officials

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf County and Port St. Joe officials tell NewsChannel 7 they are having an issue with contraband being left in public areas for state prison inmates on work duty.

“You name it we have seen it. We have seen marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl. that is just some of the stuff we have seen in these packages,” Jake Richards, Port St. Joe Police Chief said.

Law enforcement officials said they are cracking down on contraband making its way into the hands of these inmates. The police department, sheriff’s office, and the Department of Corrections are all working together.

“My goal is to stop it in the city the sheriff’s goal is to stop it in the county,” Richards said.

Chief Richards said he believes that the recent increase in contraband is due to the short-time inmates being moved in with those serving longer sentences.

“Those inmates put pressure on the short-time inmates that are being released to pick up these we call them bombs,” Chief Richards said. “But they are drops of contraband. They are usually pretty large. they are say like your dollar general bag full of black taped pellets about four inches long and about an inch to two inches thick full of drugs and tobacco products.”

The packages are left where anyone could find them. Including the public restrooms across parks in the city and the county. Whether things have been taped to sinks, toilets, officials said you name it they have probably seen it.

“You are talking about inmates that have 24 hours a day to think about ways to get around it,” Richards said.

The Gulf County Sheriff said just last week they arrested someone dropping off items in a park bathroom.

“He had it packaged up where the inmate could get to it pretty easily in a paper towel holder and then take it back into the institution,” Sheriff Mike Harrison said.

Chief Richards said it has become a weekly issue, to the point where his officers are checking areas where the inmates work, the night before their work duty shifts.

”All of my guys have security mirrors that go in our bathrooms check garbage cans on a nightly basis check around our parks. Anywhere the inmates work. At 3, or 4 o’clock in the morning we have to go around and check because all of this stuff is being put out there where anyone can find it,” Richards said.

Law Enforcement officials said that the work crews do provide a benefit for the community and want to protect them. But they also want to prevent what is happening with the contraband packages.

