DeSantis signs bill to support disaster relief, Florida’s property insurance market

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a press conference Friday, Governor DeSantis signed two bills: one to provide disaster relief, and the other for property insurance reform.

SB 4-A, Disaster Relief, is supposed to provide property tax relief for homes rendered unlivable due to the storms. The bill will also provide $750 million for communities impacted by Ian and Nicole, including:

$350 million to support the entire portion of local government match for FEMA Public Assistance, freeing up local funds to undertake additional hurricane recovery and mitigation projects. This important matching money may provide up to $7 billion in reconstruction and recovery projects undertaken by local governments depending on the applicable federal cost share.

$150 million to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to support local beach renourishment projects and a new Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program to assist homeowners with coastal hardening and fortification to protect their property against the severe coastal erosion from both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The bill also authorizes DEP to waive local match requirements for beaches in these impacted areas.

$100 million to DEP to repair and reconstruct community stormwater and wastewater infrastructure that was damaged by Hurricanes Ian or Nicole.

$150 million to continue efforts to support homeowners and renters impacted by the storms through the Hurricane Housing Program and Rental Recovery Loan Program.

SB 2-A, Property Insurance, is planned to strengthen the state’s property insurance market through reform. This includes:

Eliminating one-way attorney fees for property insurance claims, which will disincentivize frivolous lawsuits, and realigning Florida’s market to best practices that will promote more market competition in the private insurance industry. Reducing the burden of excessive and predatory litigation will help bring down costs for homeowners.

Enhancing the Office of Insurance Regulation’s ability to complete market conduct examinations of property insurers following a hurricane to hold insurance companies accountable and prevent abuse of the property appraisal process.

Reducing timelines for insurers to get payments out the door and back into the hands of policyholders as they rebuild their lives.

Building on reforms passed earlier this year by committing additional funding to provide temporary reinsurance support to help stabilize our market.

“We have taken an all hands on deck approach to cut through bureaucracy to help our communities recover from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I want to thank the Legislature for bringing additional disaster relief to communities across the state as we continue our historic recovery. The issues in Florida’s property insurance market did not occur overnight, and they will not be solved overnight. The historic reforms signed today create an environment which realigns Florida to best practices across the nation, adding much-needed stability to Florida’s market, promoting competition, and increasing consumer choice. I am thankful the Legislature answered the call for meaningful reform.”

More on actions taken during the recent special session can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.