Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by the Newschannel 7 studio to talk about give a glimpse into the lost history of Bay County.
Redd invites everyone to visit Bay County Historical Museum for tours and events.
Let Redd walk you through a little bit of history in the video attached.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.