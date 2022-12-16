Florida unemployment rate drops, job growth increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Employment rates are improving across the state, according to the Office of Governor DeSantis.

On Friday, the Governor announced Florida’s unemployment rate dropped down to 2.6 percent, the lowest in the nation’s top ten largest states and 1.1 percent lower than the nation’s.

Florida has also continued to exceed the national job growth rate for the 20th consecutive month in 2022.

Between Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 3.4%, or 352,000, and total private sector employment grew by 5.2%, or 420,700 jobs.

Private sector industries that have gained the most jobs over November were:

Leisure and hospitality

Education and health services

Construction

“Florida’s continued success over the past two years is no accident. No matter the challenges, we have stayed on offense,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida’s economy is outpacing the nation for the second consecutive year because we have invested in our workforce and prioritized keeping Floridians at work and businesses open. As the new year approaches, we will continue investing in our workforce and infrastructure to create jobs and keep our economy moving forward.”

