GCSO Toy Drive gifting 300 kids with Christmas presents.

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office is bringing Christmas cheer to 300 kids this year, thanks to the donations from its annual toy drive.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said he works with the schools to find the kids who are in need for the holiday season.

The kids put together their wish lists and then the sheriff’s office team got to work.

Due to the program growing, Sheriff Harrison said this year there is an added bonus for the whole family. They are given a gift card to buy groceries.

”We know with the downturn in the economy there are a lot of people hurting out there right now and the cost of toys and everything else is just sky high. Just to be able to give back to the community that we serve and hopefully forge those relationships with the families that need it most, and provide a positive outlook on the sheriff’s office and the things that we are doing for the community,” Sheriff Harrison said.

Families stopped by the last two days to pick up their gifts before the Christmas holiday.

