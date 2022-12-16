Great Christmas reads by best-selling author Jenny Hale

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a great holiday read to curl up by the fire with, Jenny Hale has got you covered.

The NewsChannel 7 Today team spoke with best-selling author, Jenny Hale, about her numerous romance novels and publishing company.

The former elementary school teacher said being an author found her. She had an idea and just started writing. Her books Coming Home for Christmas and Movie Guide Epiphany Award Winner Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses are Hallmark Channel original movies.

At 22 novels, with more on the way, Hale describes her stories as multigeneration, heart-warming romance novels.

Hale’s new venture comes from falling for the publishing side of the writing business. She says her publishing company, Harpeth Road, understands the needs of a writer and is creating quite a name for itself. Her blog on how to get started in the business, how to submit your manuscript, and even writing lessons can be found here at Harpeth Road.

To learn what new holiday book Hale has out now, watch the attached videos, and keep an eye out for her summer hits. Here at NewsChannel 7 Today, it is clear what gifts will be under our tree this year.

