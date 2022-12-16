Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been six months since more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million Watercolor mansion, threw a raging party, and then posted it on social media. Investigators were able to identify a number of partygoers but they have yet to find the person or persons responsible.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with homeowner Ashley Templeton over the phone Thursday. She said it’s frustrating to think these kids can just get away with this.

Snippets of the wild night in June were captured in photos and videos that circulated on social media for months.

“They have no repercussions for what they did. None,” Templeton said.

Templeton describes the incident as violating, knowing hundreds of strangers were in her house while she and her family were out of town.

“Absolutely violated, more violated for our children, and every inch of our home was touched,” Templeton said. “They were in every single one of our beds, even the bunk beds. They make themselves at home like it was their home, trying on our clothes, shoes, swimsuits, everything.”

Not only did they throw an illegal house party, but Templeton also said a number of things were stolen.

“A lot my kid’s stuff was taken, so PS5, TVs, my purses, football memorabilia was taken,” Templeton said.

Investigators have identified dozens involved but no arrests have been made.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 7 in a statement Thursday, ”numerous subpoenas for social media companies have been submitted and, within the last few weeks, resubmitted when additional leads were developed.”

Templeton said when everything finally comes to a close, she plans to press charges.

“You don’t just think that it’s okay to go in someone’s home and terrorize it and then leave as if you’ve done nothing wrong. That’s not the way the world works,” Templeton said. “And they learn no lesson. They continue to do it. And what’s to say they won’t come back and do it again?”

The case is still open and the investigation is ongoing.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the party to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (850) 892-8111. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.

