Man accused of killing father pleads not guilty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A son pleaded not guilty to killing his father. The 27-year-old, Tyler Moore Davis, made his plea at his arraignment Thursday.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies say he shot his father, Julian Clifton Davis Junior, last September. Deputies found the father dead at his Treasure Palm neighborhood home.

Investigators say evidence indicated foul play and not a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the shooting, deputies say Tyler headed to Georgia. A pretrial date has been set for February of 2023.

