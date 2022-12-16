Officials say inaccurate survey impacts funding for homeless

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say they don’t have enough funding to take care of the homeless population, and they say the culprit is faulty numbers in a survey.

Representatives with the Panama City Rescue Mission say the “point in time survey” determines how much money agencies receive. In the latest survey -- they say it significantly undercounted the amount of homeless people in the six counties they cover: Jackson, Calhoun, Bay, Gulf, Holmes and Washington.

The survey showed around 400 people were homeless in the six counties, but they believe that number is closer to 3,000.

That’s why “Doorways of Northwest Florida” is trying to find volunteers to do a recount.

“370 were counted last year, said Michael Thomas the director at Doorways northwest Florida. “We had two counties, three counties that came in with no homeless. That’s unbelievable, we know there’s homeless out there. And to help funding and to help all the organizations that help the homeless, we got to have an accurate count of the homeless population.”

They need volunteers to help with the survey. If you’re interested, go here for more information. The survey will start at the end of January.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.