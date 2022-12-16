Panama City Rescue Mission Fundraising in hopes of opening Men’s shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City rescue mission held a fundraiser Thursday night. They’re working to raise enough money to open the men’s shelter.

They held an open house Thursday night, a chance for the public to see what they do. It’s been a tough road for the shelter, hurricane Michael damaged it. and later, a fire broke out at the building.

Now volunteers are back to serving meals, but they want to do so much more.

“It’s important because there are simply segments in our community that are struggling right now, said Ross Clemons, and Board member for the rescue mission. There are a lot of hurting people out there right now. There’s folk that struggle with addiction or simply because of work situations, have an income flow that doesn’t allow them to get housing right now and they need help and we want to be able to help them.”

They need 350 thousand dollars a year to keep the men’s shelter open

