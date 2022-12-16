Paxton head basketball coach Jeff Bradley gets to 500 wins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The boys basketball head coach at Paxton High School, in the north end of Walton County, is celebrating a rather significant milestone. Coach Jeff Bradley and his Bobcats beating Destin Tuesday 75-60 on the home floor. That taking the team to 7-0 on the season. It also just happened to be win number 500 for coach Bradley, with, rather significantly, all those wins coming with this program. The Baker native has spent his entire 25 year coaching career at Paxton, coaching boys basketball, while also spending many years coaching baseball and softball as well. At this point he’s just the coach of the boys basketball team. After the game the folks there holding a ceremony to mark the occasion, and eventually a team hug for the guys and their coach. I spoke with the coach and asked him what getting to 500 and all the ensuring fuss means to him!

“That for some old country boy from Baker, Florida got extremely blessed.” the coach replied. “And got put in a place that he was able to survive 25 years without getting let go somewhere through this journey.”

Again, all those wins with one program. No doubt a coach averaging 20 wins per season has some opportunities to move on. Coach Bradley says he preaches God, family, school work and sports, in that order. And it’s a winning recipe. But another key ingredient is loyalty, and that’s why he never left the Bobcats.

“I guess preaching loyalty and commitment, dedication all the years, and taking yourself out of it.” the coach told me. “And always, you know I tell our kids for the 29 years now that I’ve been here, and 25 as a head coach. I did baseball for 17 and softball, when my daughter was coming through, for 6 1/2 years. And covid got us for one. But you know just the loyalty and dedication when you preach that all the time, it’s kind of hard for me to wrap my mind around preaching that to them. Expecting them to be there, knowing how it feels when your players kind of leave. And some of them would come and how it impacted different situations. That I just didn’t think that was the right thing for me to do, just to when I didn’t think it was going to be good to go somewhere else.”

Bradley and the Bobcats racked up their 8th win of the season, and number 501 for the coach, Thursday by beating Geneva 45-35.

