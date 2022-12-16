Police: 36-year-old arrested for sexual relationship with minor

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in Bay County Jail after police say he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

Springfield officers say they received information on Dec. 8 in reference to an adult and a minor having sexual encounters. During an interview with the 16-year old victim and officials with the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy center, it was allegedly confirmed.

The victim also told authorities suspect Glynn P. Scott Jr., 36, was aware of their age and told the victim what to say if the relationship was found out by law enforcement.

After investigating, police obtained a warrant for Scott’s arrest, and charged him with unlawful sexual activity with a minor. On Dec. 15, Scott was located and taken into custody without incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Investigator Phonchanh at 850-872-7545, or submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 850-785-TIPS.

