Rutherford Junior Nautica Bouie Reaches The 1,000 Career Point Mark

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rams’ junior guard Nautica Bouie came into Thursday nights’ game against South Walton needing 14 points to reach the 1,000-career point mark. She was able to do it with easy. Through a series of lay-ups, free throws, and long three pointers.

Nautica notched 20 points through the first two quarters of the game and was honored by her coaches, teammates and family members during half with a couple plaques acknowledging her accomplishment.

Nautica finished the night with 26 points in total as she helped lead the Rams to a 78-28 win over the Seahawks.

