Skip Bondur’s Stuff the Bus Faces and Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur, better known as ole saint skip is saving Christmas for kids.

“Stuff the bus was just an idea I had to fill my school bus up with stuff,” said Bondur.

Bondur started “Stuff the Bus” 11 years ago, a dream of owning his own school bus, turned into so much more.

“God just told me to fill it up with stuff and so we’ve been filling it up with stuff every year in bay county with toys,” said Bondur.

That’s exactly what he did -- asking the community to bring toys for kids... stuffing the bus for those in need.

“I’m just a guy trying to follow the leader there are so many great people in this community that come out to help and support our cause and what we did to help save Christmas for the kids in our community,” said Bondur.

But it’s serious business... skip won’t come down from the top until he reaches his goal -- 10-thousand toys.

“The longest ive been on this bus was the year of the hurricane and i spent 13 days on the roof of the bus here in Panama City”

He even sleeps on top.... his first year it was a tent... now it’s evolved into a bed... but it’s not too lonely on the bus...

“I get visits from time to time they come up the scissor lift and see me,” said Bondur.

But it can be challenging being away from home.

“Hardest thing is at night when everyone goes away and here i am in the cabana and I’m kinda like man I’m waiting for the sun to come up so i can see some people and get to see my family again,” said Bondur.

“It is rough sometimes I have an 11 year old 8 year old a 4 year old and a one year old and the toughest thing sometimes is they just want to be with daddy,” said Bondur.

This year -- he spent 10 days on the roof -- with thousands of toys to show for it...

“We have a staying at stuff the bus if everyone does there little no one has to do a lot so I’m just doing my little,” said Bondur.

With the help of volunteers they are able to make Christmas dreams come true.

“What makes me the happiest is actually seeing my volunteers get excited they work tireless hours at their own job most all of our volunteers so their surrendering 40 hours to their life and most spend 40 additional hours here,” said Bondur.

Each year stuff the bus starts its gift goal at 10,000 toys -- but the goal is to raise that number through to roof...

“Unbelievable especially when people start pushing buggy loads out of Walmart it will truly bring the energy level down on the ground that is so contagious i cant help but be in a great mood,” said Bondur.

But it means more than just toys for kids...

“So, it’s bigger than plastic and metal and screws and batteries and toys its really about giving a child a smile than can translate throughout the rest of their year and its absolutely unbelievable to play our small part of that.”

But for the kids, it’s a big deal... especially when old Saint Skip helps out old Saint Nick.

“it’s humbling to be a part of this each year to do what i get to do to help bay county come together like i said to help save Christmas,” said Bondur.

