Thursday Evening Forecast

Colder weather is returning to NWFL
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the storms on Wednesday we are seeing colder air return to NWFL. For tonight skies will be clear with lows in the upper 30s inland and low to mid 40s at the coast. Winds will be NW at 5 mph. On Friday skies will be sunny and it will be cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. As we head into the weekend we will see an increase in clouds Saturday with some showers Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs Saturday will be near 60. By Sunday the clouds will exit and cool and sunny weather will remain. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s.

A power front will bring some of the coldest air in years next Thursday with the cold weather lasting through Christmas and on into the week leading in New Years.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

