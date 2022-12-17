Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 16th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Basketball / Girls
Central Georgia Tech 50 Gulf Coast 95
Jones College 93 Chipola 70
High School Basketball / Boys
Marianna 48 Bay 74
Arnold 92 Holmes County 48
Elba 18 Paxton 37
Franklin 64 Malone 59
Sneads 52 Altha 42
Ponce De Leon 16 Bozeman 64
Niceville 48 Fort Walton Beach 63
Blountstown 71 Port St. Joe 49
North Bay Haven 45 St. John Paul II 77
Walton 62 Florala 65
High School Basketball / Girls
Sneads 23 Altha 30
South Walton 67 Arnold 51
Gulf Breeze 68 Laurel Hill 40
Choctaw 26 Niceville 50
Freeport 34 Poplar Springs 66
Paxton 59 Florala 34
High School Soccer / Boys
Marianna 1 Gadsden 2
Rocky Bayou 2 Milton 0
Bozeman 1 Walton 7
Destin 5 Rutherford 1
High School Soccer / Girls
North Bay Haven 1 Pensacola Catholic 2
