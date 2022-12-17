Area scores and highlights for Friday, December 16th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball / Girls

Central Georgia Tech 50 Gulf Coast 95

Jones College 93 Chipola 70

High School Basketball / Boys

Marianna 48 Bay 74

Arnold 92 Holmes County 48

Elba 18 Paxton 37

Franklin 64 Malone 59

Sneads 52 Altha 42

Ponce De Leon 16 Bozeman 64

Niceville 48 Fort Walton Beach 63

Blountstown 71 Port St. Joe 49

North Bay Haven 45 St. John Paul II 77

Walton 62 Florala 65

High School Basketball / Girls

Sneads 23 Altha 30

South Walton 67 Arnold 51

Gulf Breeze 68 Laurel Hill 40

Choctaw 26 Niceville 50

Freeport 34 Poplar Springs 66

Paxton 59 Florala 34

High School Soccer / Boys

Marianna 1 Gadsden 2

Rocky Bayou 2 Milton 0

Bozeman 1 Walton 7

Destin 5 Rutherford 1

High School Soccer / Girls

North Bay Haven 1 Pensacola Catholic 2

