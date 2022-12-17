Church donates presents for students at three elementary schools

By Allison Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bags lined the walls of Hiland Park Baptist Church this week, awaiting to be dropped off to elementary students at three schools in Bay County.

On Friday the bags were delivered and Hiland Park Elementary was one of the three schools receiving the bundles of Christmas joy.

More than 600 bags full of all kinds of goodies were given to every single student. To top it all off, it was a surprise so Friday was all about the spirit of giving back.

“They were coming up earlier and hugging the principal and she kept saying ‘it’s not me’ and they were like ‘Then who did this for us?” she is telling them it is these church members and the kids are saying back but they don’t know me. No, they don’t know you but they love you and they want you to be successful and have a happy holiday. That is really the spirit of Christmas,” Sharon Michalik, BDS Director of Communications said.

The kids were not shy at all about telling NewsChannel 7 how they felt about the surprise on Friday.

“I am so excited,” 4th Grader, Kendall Adams said.

“Can you tell me some of the things you got?”

“I got a squishmallow and her name is Alenia,” Adams replied.

How do you feel about the surprise today?

”I am so grateful for Hiland Park Baptist Church for giving us this stuff and I am so excited to have all my stuff,” 4th Grader Bryson Carter said.

“What are you going to do with it when you go home?

“Play and I am not letting my sister get none of it,” Carter replied.

Parker Elementary School, and Lucille Moore Elementary School Students all received gifts donated by the church as well.

