Cold weather adds festive feel before Christmas

Cold Christmas Reflections
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first half of December felt like spring, but another round of winter is coming this weekend.

In DeFuniak Springs, the cool-down provides a festive feel to match the seasonal sights around town. Organizers said their Christmas Reflections light display grows bigger and better each year. While many bundle up to enjoy the 10 million individual Christmas lights, locals say the weather this weekend makes things feel a whole lot more like Christmas.

“It’s cold! It feels like Christmas so I’m really excited; I hope it snows. We come out here every year to just enjoy the lights. I usually come out here with my aunt and my cousins; it’s a tradition, so hopefully I’ll stick to it,” said young DeFuniak Springs local, Olivia Hicks.

Other DeFuniak Springs locals shared Olivia’s views towards the cold. Robert Durgin and his family, who recently moved here from Phoenix Arizona, say the change in our weather is welcome.

“It’s been fun! It’s nice that it’s cold because it gives us a Christmas feeling. We come out here and eat food and look at lights and the cold makes it just a little bit better,” Durgin said.

Warm or cold, DeFuniak Springs’ Christmas Reflections will remain open through December 31st. The lights turn on at 5:30 P.M. each day and stay on until 9:30 P.M. You can find more information on the event on their website.

