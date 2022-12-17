Freeport Alum Dalton Simpler Racked The D2 Football Awards This Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another national level postseason honor for Freeport alum Dalton Simpler.

The West Florida senior offensive lineman today named to the Associated Press D-2 All America first team. His fellow Argonaut receiver David Durden also an AP First Team All American.

Wednesday, Dalton was named an All American by the D2 Sports Information Directors. He’s also All Region and All Conference.

Dalton a guard and center at UWF over the years, played guard this past season, not allowing a single sack. While helping the Argo rush for a school record 233 yards per game.

Here’s Dalton on what these awards mean to him and his decision to commit to UWF all those years ago.

“It means a lot, man, coming from a small town like Freeport. Being able to set a stepping stone for kids younger than me for them to follow. It means a lot. I wouldn’t have rather gone anywhere else, I’ve gotten a lot of rings in the past couple of years, lot of trophies, lot of accomplishments. I mean, I feel like if I would’ve went to a bigger school then I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish a lot that I would’ve. So I’m very proud of the choice I made coming out of high school.”

With the Argonauts season ending last weekend, Dalton now shifts his focus to the NFL as he’s hoping for an invite to the senior bowl or combine.

