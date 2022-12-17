New commissioner appointed in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The empty chair on the Bay County Commission is now filled as Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Clair Pease to the board Thursday. Pease will be taking the place of Griff Griffitts, who was recently elected to be a state representative. NewsChannel 7 sat down with Pease Friday to hear what some of her priorities are now taking over District 5.

Pease said she is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m ready to go. Let’s go,” Pease said. “I really appreciate the faith the governor put in me here and I’m going to do him a great job and I’m going to do the citizens of Bay County a great job. Let me know what you need. That’s what I say.”

Pease said she’s ready to take her seat on the board. Not only did she previously serve on the Planning Board for Panama City Beach and was Chairman of the Tourist Development Council, she is also a longtime businesswoman who currently stands as CEO of Emerald View Resorts.

“We’ve had different businesses that mean so much to the county and to the beach and to the income of the county that I think it’s really going to help me and in my role,” Pease said.

As a resident of Panama City Beach for nearly 30 years, Pease said she knows there are things that need to be worked on.

“Everyone keeps saying what are the three things that you want to accomplish? I really don’t have three. I want to do a lot of a lot of small things, maybe some big things,” Pease said.

While there are countless projects and things to be done at the beach, Pease said there is one thing that stands out to her, which is how to handle the traffic flow. Even during what’s considered to be the area’s off-season, there tends to be a lot of congestion on the roadways.

“I do think we need to have a long, long-range plan on our traffic, and I’m not sure how to go about that and I plan to get involved in how that process works,” Pease said.

Another big point for her is working on water clarity. Not only the area drinking water, but also the waters we swim and fish in. While she said she isn’t sure exactly how the process works to fix these sorts of issues yet, she said she’s ready to learn the ropes and figure it out.

Pease said in everything she plans to do in this seat, she wants to do hand in hand with the community.

“I’m not a lone ranger and I want to want to do it together with everyone,” Pease said.

