PCPD teams up with the Council on Aging to gift seniors Christmas presents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department teamed up with the Bay County Council on Aging to provide 35 seniors with all of their Christmas wishes.

“Through our donations and officers within the Panama City Police Department, we were able to fulfill every request all 35 seniors had on their list along with adding to it stuff they didn’t request that they might enjoy,” Captain Chris Taylor with the Panama City Police Department said.

On Friday, officers loaded up all the goodies in their sleigh, a.k.a their patrol cars, with Santa riding shotgun and made their rounds through the town.

Those receiving the gifts on Friday said they knew something good was happening when they saw Santa walking up to their front door.

“If Santa Claus is coming he is coming with gifts,” Sabrina McCloud said.

The McClouds told us that they are grateful for the gifts and were completely surprised on Friday.

“It made my day I am going to be grinning all day. I am going to be grinning all the rest of the month. I am going to be talking about this for years so it is wonderful,” Sabrina said.

A smile is what made it all worth it for the police department.

“We never know anyone of us that at any point could be that senior where all of our family and loved ones are gone. Just to know that there are still people that care it is a very tremendous feeling,” Taylor said.

The police department is hosting a few more events where they will be bringing the joy of Christmas to kids in the community.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.