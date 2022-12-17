Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a chilly night tonight in NWFL under clear skies. Lows will fall into the upper 30s inland with low to mid 40s at the coast. On Saturday the clouds will be on the increase as a cold front approaches. That front could trigger a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. In the wake of the front colder air returns on Sunday. Temps will start near 32 inland with lows near 40 at the coast. Skies will be sunny Sunday and highs will reach the upper 50s.

A more powerful front could bring the coldest air in years by the end of next week. That could bring lows in the 20s and highs near 40 over NWFL for Christmas weekend. Stay tuned.

