Wild Heron neighborhood hosts event for charity

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local community is proving they are better together.

“We can have fun and at the same time do good,” said Wild Heron resident Eddie Levick.

The Wild Heron neighborhood in Panama City Beach has come together in the name of charity. The community held its annual Wild Heron Holiday Party and Auction event last Saturday and raised a total of $27,000 in monetary and in-kind donations all for charity.

Jody Morgan was the event organizer of the holiday party. She said that people are blessed to be a blessing to others.

“They (residents) will literally dig deep and just write a check out of their personal accounts,” Morgan said. “This is not corporate sponsorships. We did not go in the community and ask businesses to donate at certain levels or to sponsor that way. This was one hundred percent the neighbors helping neighbor.”

Friday, Wild Heron community leaders delivered checks to several non-profits across Bay County, including Anchorage Children’s Home and Rachel’s Recovery Relief.

Anchorage Children’s Home Development Director Brooke Bullard said she is thankful for Wild Heron’s constant support.

“Jody and her friends have been just instrumental in our success for years now to make sure that we have what we need to be able to provide safety and the essentials that kids in our community need every day that are residing in our shelter,” said Brooke.

Rachel Smoker is the owner of Rachel’s Recovery Relief and a Wild Heron resident. She said if it was not for the support of her community her organization would not be where it is today.

“It means a lot to get the support from my neighbors, I’ve lived in this neighborhood for seven years. Some of them I’ve never met personally, and they see a need and they immediately fill it,” Smoker said. “Without them this would not be possible.”

Kelly Frederickson was also an organizer of Saturday’s event she said that no deed is too small, and you should always help your neighbor.

“Everybody can do it; it doesn’t take a lot. If you’re cooking for yourself cook a little extra for your neighbor that lives alone.”

