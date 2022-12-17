Woman arrested on cocaine possession

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police confirmed the wife of a prominent business owner was arrested on Friday.

Officers say Ashley Hood Finch was charged with felony possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Officials told NewsChannel 7 this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that started in late August.

According to the affidavit, a legal search warrant was obtained for a residence in Lynn Haven in early September. During the search, officers say a white bag was located on the bottom shelf of a large safe. Several glass vials with caps, which contained a white residue were inside the bag, as well as a substance which both tested positive for cocaine.

Wife of former business owner James Finch, Ashley Finch was arrested on possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. (Lynn Haven Police Department)

Justin Traylor, an alleged affiliate with Finch, told police that she brought him the items located in the save, and later stated she had the combination to the safe.

In a civil hearing, Finch admitted to the knowledge of the items, claimed to be owner, but denied knowledge of the cocaine and paraphernalia.

Lab reports in December were conducted and identified the white substance as cocaine, and fingerprints on the vials and caps belonged to Finch.

We plan to have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.