Woman arrested on cocaine possession

The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.(Lynn Haven Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police confirmed the wife of a prominent business owner was arrested on Friday.

Officers say Ashley Hood Finch was charged with felony possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Officials told NewsChannel 7 this arrest was part of an ongoing investigation that started in late August.

According to the affidavit, a legal search warrant was obtained for a residence in Lynn Haven in early September. During the search, officers say a white bag was located on the bottom shelf of a large safe. Several glass vials with caps, which contained a white residue were inside the bag, as well as a substance which both tested positive for cocaine.

Wife of former business owner James Finch, Ashley Finch was arrested on possession of cocaine...
Wife of former business owner James Finch, Ashley Finch was arrested on possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.(Lynn Haven Police Department)

Justin Traylor, an alleged affiliate with Finch, told police that she brought him the items located in the save, and later stated she had the combination to the safe.

In a civil hearing, Finch admitted to the knowledge of the items, claimed to be owner, but denied knowledge of the cocaine and paraphernalia.

Lab reports in December were conducted and identified the white substance as cocaine, and fingerprints on the vials and caps belonged to Finch.

We plan to have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have identified dozens involved but no arrests have been made.
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual...
Todd and Julie Chrisley learn where, when they’ll serve prison sentences
Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.
Trump releases digital trading cards
Florida Lottery Word of the Day Contest
Just off of Panama City Beach waterspouts developed near Boardwalk Condos.
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast

Latest News

Scott was arrested on Thursday after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.
Police: 36-year-old arrested for sexual relationship with minor
Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by to discuss some lost history of...
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County
It’s almost Christmas time and ZooWorld is inviting you out for a Cajun Christmas.
Come see Buddy the Elf-igator and more at ZooWorld
Kenny Redd with the Historical Society of Bay County stopped by to discuss some lost history of...
Discussing Lost History with the Historical Society of Bay County