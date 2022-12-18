Bay County Observes National Wreaths Across America

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is remembering its fallen heroes.

Dozens of veterans and volunteers gathered at several cemeteries across the county today to observe National Wreaths Across America Day.

Nearly 200 people met up at Kent-Forest Lawn Memorial Cemetery Saturday to place wreaths on the graves of those who served.

Coordinator Katherine Jardim says the event is a great way to remember, honor, and teach the younger generation about our veterans.

“These events are so important because we are forgetting our veterans,” said Jardim. “We don’t teach that in school. So, as a result, our children don’t understand veterans. I’m here to make sure that we pass this on that we always remember veterans and we always honor veterans, whether they’re fallen or active, we always must remember our veterans.”

This year more than 1300 wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans in Bay County.

