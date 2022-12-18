Cold Front Reinforces Cool Conditions for Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

A weak cold front is continuing southward through the Florida Panhandle tonight. As it does so, it will help push out the cloud cover that developed this afternoon. Clear skies will quickly take over past midnight, allowing for rapid cooling of temperatures overnight. Lows will generally sit in the upper 30′s near the coast and may approach the freezing mark further inland towards the Georgia and Alabama borders.

On Sunday, temperatures will remain below normal despite widespread sunshine. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 50′s thanks to north-northwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph. Below-average conditions will continue into Monday, where cloud cover will slowly increase ahead of another round of rainfall on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a grey, gloomy, and dreary day. Light, stratiform rain will persist throughout the morning and afternoon, with temperatures only reaching about 60 degrees.

Through mid-week, mostly cloudy skies will keep sunshine at a minimum throughout the Panhandle, although highs will generally warm to the mid 60′s by Thursday. On Friday, a massive cold front will drive bitter, arctic cold into the Southeast. Highs may only reach the upper 30′s and low 40′s for the holiday weekend.

