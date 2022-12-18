Panama City Police Department hosts Blue Santa event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is sprinkling some holiday cheer with a gift giveaway.

The department kicked off its third annual Blue Santa event Saturday as a way to build better relationships with foster children in the community. The event was catered for infants and teens up to age 18.

Children were able to fill up their bags with free toys including barbie dolls, skateboards, scooters, and blankets.

Panama City Police Department Captain Chris Taylor is the brains behind the event. He says the idea came about as a way to build trust between cops and kids.

“Most time we’re involved when a child was removed from their family and placed with their foster family, and we wanted to try to possibly reverse any negative impacts that a child might have seen toward law enforcement,” said Taylor. “So come Christmas it’s time to give back to them so they can see we’re not just there during the bad times. we’re there for the best times too.”

