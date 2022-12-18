Panama City Police Department hosts Blue Santa event

Panama City Police Department hosts Blue Santa event to give away toys to foster children...
Panama City Police Department hosts Blue Santa event to give away toys to foster children during the Christmas season(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is sprinkling some holiday cheer with a gift giveaway.

The department kicked off its third annual Blue Santa event Saturday as a way to build better relationships with foster children in the community. The event was catered for infants and teens up to age 18.

Children were able to fill up their bags with free toys including barbie dolls, skateboards, scooters, and blankets.

Panama City Police Department Captain Chris Taylor is the brains behind the event. He says the idea came about as a way to build trust between cops and kids.

“Most time we’re involved when a child was removed from their family and placed with their foster family, and we wanted to try to possibly reverse any negative impacts that a child might have seen toward law enforcement,” said Taylor. “So come Christmas it’s time to give back to them so they can see we’re not just there during the bad times. we’re there for the best times too.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
Investigators have identified dozens involved but no arrests have been made.
Illegal open-house party thrown at $8 million Watercolor mansion, investigation continues six months later
Scott was arrested on Thursday after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.
Police: 36-year-old arrested for sexual relationship with minor
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Volunteers place wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes in observance of National Wreaths...
Bay County Observes National Wreaths Across America
Church Donates Gifts To Schools
Bozeman Basketball
Bozeman Basketball
Cold Christmas Reflections
Cold Christmas Reflections