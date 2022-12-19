Children Left Behind Christmas Gifting Program serves hundreds of Bay County kids.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Almost 400 kids received bundles of gifts this weekend, thanks to the Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services. The agency hosted its annual Children Left Behind Christmas gifting party Saturday afternoon.

To qualify for the program, the agency said you must be a single parent, parent incarcerated, in drug rehabilitation, or terminally ill and with the child and parent or guardian residing in Bay County.

The gifting program wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community. Several businesses sponsored trees that had tags with children’s wish lists.

“People in Panama City there were sponsors, businesses throughout the city. We had tags and they took a tag, and they brought it back to the place we were at and at that point, we would stuff them and give the children Christmas,” Glenda Carr, CEO of Bundle of Hope Adoption and Family Services, said.

This year was the first time the gifting party was held at the Captain’s Table in St. Andrews. The owners said that they were glad to help out.

“When they first reached out, we were happy to help‚” Bari Gorman, part-owner Captain’s Table said. “We absolutely love that it is for the kids and that it is the holiday season, and I am so happy about the turnout. It is good to see that people care.”

The program serves children up to the age of 18. For more information about the program click here.

