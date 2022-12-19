Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed the difficulties holiday family photos can bring, especially those tricky Santa pictures.

Determined to get the perfect photo over the years, Jessica and Sam shared a few stories depicting the chaos that ensues each year.

The NewsChannel 7 Today team wants to hear your best dysfunctional holiday photo stories. Be sure to send in those not-so-perfect pictures at WJHG-TV.

