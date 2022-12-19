Families in Freeport collect holiday gifts from local non-profit

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and that is just what one local non-profit is doing for families in one small town.

The Freeport Christmas Angels have been collecting gifts to distribute to families in the area. The families were able to apply through the non-profit to choose toys to take home for the holidays.

Saturday and Sunday, those families had the opportunity to browse a selection of toys at the Heritage Church in Freeport.

Pastor Blake Pryor, the lead pastor at Heritage Church, told NewsChannel 7 helping one another in a small town is what is it all about.

“It’s just something great, to be able to bless a smaller community with toys and things like that,” Pryor said. “To just be able to give back to them. You see it down around the area and we’re just happy to be able to do our part in Freeport.”

Not only are hundreds of kids getting gifts this holiday season, but the Freeport Christmas Angels sent many families home with food as well.

“After it’s all said and done, we will probably serve 200 kids, as far as giving gifts,” Pryor said. “We’re giving turkeys to families and food. So not only are they getting gifts but they’re able to have a dinner and a meal that they probably may not be able to have. We’re just blessing them all around. All the way from the toys under the tree to the food on the table.”

Freeport Christmas Angels board members told NewsChannel 7 the toys left over from the distribution will go towards other toy drives in the area, including the Walton County Sheriff’s Santa Patrol. They said this will help as many local kids as possible get some Christmas cheer.

Pastor Pryor also said outreaches like this are a good opportunity to encourage members of the community to get involved with the church.

