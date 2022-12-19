FDOH’s Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) expands to Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Department of Health has expanded its Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network to Gulf County.

According to the health department, CORE is a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment. The health department reports in 2021 there were over 8,000 overdose deaths in Florida.

The Gulf County Sheriff said that this program will provide people with additional help if they were to overdose.

“Let’s say that they have overdosed, EMS is called they take them right now to the hospital they are cleared at the hospital, and they go right back in that same environment in which they overdosed,” Sheriff Mike Harrison said. “The idea of CORE is to get them immediately into some short-term and then long-term help if they want it,”

The department reports that based on current data Gulf County is in the top 10 counties in Florida with the highest fatal overdoses.

“It’s become more and more of a problem,” Sheriff Harrison said. “As I shared last week, I have 30 years in law enforcement now. I have gone through several different cycles, and you know just two or three years ago I was hearing about opioids, and I was like that is a south Florida thing or that is something for somewhere else. But it is here now and it is affecting people. Also, the danger for our law enforcement officers that are out there faced with it every day we just want to make sure that we are doing everything that we can to rid our communities of it.”

The health department said they are working to implement addiction care in up to 12 counties, in two different phases. Gulf County is in phase one.

Sheriff Harrison said Gulf County is the only county in the Panhandle that has the CORE network so far.

