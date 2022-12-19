Giving back this Christmas season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event.

Visitors are asked to bring fast food gift cards in $5 increments to donate to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Food and beverages will be provided as well as a raffle for those who donate.

If you miss out on the event, there’s still an opportunity for donations to be dropped off at Coldwell Banker Reality, located on Thomas Drive, until the end of January.

All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Greyslak Cookie Swap Facebook page.

