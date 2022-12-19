Giving back this Christmas season

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The First Annual Greyslak Cookie Swap benefiting the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center is tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Hayley Greyslak is teaming up with her mom, Janice Brooks, and sister, Abby Brooks, to host this give back event.

Visitors are asked to bring fast food gift cards in $5 increments to donate to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Food and beverages will be provided as well as a raffle for those who donate.

If you miss out on the event, there’s still an opportunity for donations to be dropped off at Coldwell Banker Reality, located on Thomas Drive, until the end of January.

All donations will be matched by an anonymous donor.

For more information on the event, you can visit the Greyslak Cookie Swap Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told there have been no injuries reported.
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Sunday Evening Forecast 12/18/22
Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold For Christmas
Scott was arrested on Thursday after police say he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.
Police: 36-year-old arrested for sexual relationship with minor

Latest News

NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce is with event organizers telling us about their event benefiting the...
The Greyslack Cookie Exchange Gives Back
On this week's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss taking family photos with Santa and the...
Discussing holiday photos on Monday’s Coffee Chat
On this week's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss taking family photos with Santa and the...
Coffee Chat on Family Pictures with Santa part two
On this week's Coffee Chat, Jessica and Sam discuss taking family photos with Santa and the...
Coffee Chat on Family Pictures With Santa