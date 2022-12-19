Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.

We’re told there have been no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.