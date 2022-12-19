Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
We’re told there have been no injuries reported.
