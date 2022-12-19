Panama City temple holds Hanukkah celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday at sunset marked the first night of Hanukkah this year.

Temple B’nai Israel on Frankford Avenue in Panama City kicked off the eight-day holiday with a celebration.

“Well, we’re going to enjoy some singing, some dancing, and some lovely music,” Daniel Sternlicht, the temple’s cantor and school religious director, said. “I think what a lot of people are looking for is the food.”

That food comes with tradition. “We just get here early and we spend a few hours just making a whole bunch of latkes,” Jackie Sternlicht, a member of the temple, said.

However, the holiday is more than the delicious food and spinning dreidels.

“It shows respect to God, and it shows how much we care about being Jewish,” Aviyah Leff, another member, said.

Hanukkah dates back more than 2,000 years ago. “There was only enough oil to keep the menorah lit for one day,” Daniel Sternlicht said. “It took eight days for messengers to be sent out to bring in enough olive oil to keep the menorah lit, but that one day supply of oil kept the menorah lit for all eight days. That is what’s considered the “Miracle of Hanukah.”

The lights continue to shine brightly every year.

“My favorite part about Hanukah is spending time with family and lighting the candles,” Rochell Leff, another member, said.

Leaders of the temple say the holiday is all about dedication. “This is an opportunity and a reminder for all of us of faith to rededicate ourselves to our faith, to our community, and to humanity at large,” Daniel Sternlicht said.

Hanukkah ends Dec. 26.

You can find more information about Temple B’nai Israel by visiting its website.

