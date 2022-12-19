Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All eyes remain on the forecast for bitter cold just in time for the holiday weekend.

But first, a ‘cold-weather appetizer’ is on the way tonight, with clear skies and northerly winds helping to draw in a big chill by sunrise. Coastal lows will settle in around 40 degrees. Inland areas will approach the low 30′s. The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning until 7 A.M. CST Monday for parts of the Panhandle that have not yet reached freezing this winter. Patchy frost is possible Monday morning between 4 A.M and 8 A.M.

Bundle up as you head out the door Monday. We’ll start off in the low 40′s, with temperatures barely reaching the 50′s before lunchtime. You can probably shed off the heavy coat in the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 50′s. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day ahead of our next system.

Rain will return just after midnight on Tuesday. At the moment, it appears off-and-on showers will impact your day throughout the morning and afternoon. Steady rains should provide some much-needed precipitation before things dry out Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Late this week, a large cold front will deliver bitter-cold air to the Eastern United States. The warmest temperatures Friday will occur at around 1 A.M. Throughout the day, temperatures will plummet down to the 40′s and then the 30′s, with lows in the 20′s possible for Christmas Eve. Highs over the holiday weekend will struggle to climb out of the 30s, which sets us up for one of the coldest Christmas’ in years.

It’s not a bad idea to begin your preparations for cold weather. Take precautions to protect yourself, your property, and more. The National Weather Service has detailed information to help you prepare here.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG.com weather webcast.

