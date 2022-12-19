Seasonally chilly today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning on satellite and radar. However, some upper-level clouds are moving in off showery activity to our west. We’ll still wind up with mainly sunny skies for the morning drive before clouds increase late in the day today.

It’s a cold start out the door with temperatures in the 30s. In fact, a freeze warning is in effect for areas away from the coast as temperatures reach down to the upper 20 or low 30s by sunrise. Most away from the coast will have a frosty start as well. Dress warmly for the morning drive and dress in layers.

We will find some decent temperatures in the afternoons through some of the week ahead. Highs today approach the 60 degree mark for most near the coast. Inland highs only reach the upper 50s.

Showers to our west today are forming along an area of low pressure from the Gulf. We’ll see this extend showers into our forecast for tonight and most of the day tomorrow. About half an inch to an inch of rain will be expected through the end of the day tomorrow.

Highs stay mild around this Gulf low as midweek temperatures reach the low 60s on Wednesday to upper 60s on Thursday. But the bottom falls out as another potent cold front sweeps into the south. Arctic air accompanies this front, and we’ll see our highs tumble down into the 40s for the upcoming Christmas weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with chilly morning temperatures turning a bit more comfortably cool in the afternoon near 60 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain on the way for tonight and tomorrow with somewhat seasonable temperatures through the mid-week before a bigger blast of cold air arrives over the Christmas weekend.

