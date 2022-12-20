Celebrate the season with these holiday party tips

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are tasked with throwing the perfect holiday party, these tips and tricks will help.

April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team in-studio to share some great holiday party ideas.

April and Olivia offered some advice to make party planning easier like; focusing on the presentation, buying premade foods if possible, and using decorations to bring the entire festive feel together.

To see their table spread and just how much these expert party planners love the holiday season, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

