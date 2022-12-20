Help keep your elderly neighbors warm this winter

By Katie Bente
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As temperatures begin to dip, it’s a good time to check on some of your elderly friends and family members.

Bay County Council On Aging continues to lend a helping hand in the community, ensuring local senior citizens beat the cold this holiday season.

But the organization said they could use some help spreading the warmth, which you can do by donating space heaters and blankets. All donations will be handed out to those in need.

But even a simple phone call to check on your neighbors does help.

Volunteers working with the Meals On Wheels program have been checking in on residents when making deliveries.

“As our volunteers go out and deliver meals during the week, they are checking on seniors. The check on them is probably as important as the meal that they’re receiving just to make sure things are okay,” Andrea Marsh, Chief Operating Officer for the Bay County Council On Aging, said.

Organization leaders recommend keeping your house around 70 degrees and keeping it consistent. During the day, make sure you let some light in by opening your blinds. And if you’re walking around the house, make sure you wear some slippers or cozy socks to keep your feet warm.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told there have been no injuries reported.
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Sunday Evening Forecast 12/18/22
Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold For Christmas
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials

Latest News

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Fire Rescue have been collecting toy...
Walton County first responders are on Santa Patrol
Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent...
Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community
Panama City Commissioners usually meet at the Bay County Government Center every other Tuesday.
Panama City Commissioners turn one director position into two separate roles
Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the...
Snowbirds are flocking to PCB