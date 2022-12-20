Help keep your elderly neighbors warm this winter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As temperatures begin to dip, it’s a good time to check on some of your elderly friends and family members.

Bay County Council On Aging continues to lend a helping hand in the community, ensuring local senior citizens beat the cold this holiday season.

But the organization said they could use some help spreading the warmth, which you can do by donating space heaters and blankets. All donations will be handed out to those in need.

But even a simple phone call to check on your neighbors does help.

Volunteers working with the Meals On Wheels program have been checking in on residents when making deliveries.

“As our volunteers go out and deliver meals during the week, they are checking on seniors. The check on them is probably as important as the meal that they’re receiving just to make sure things are okay,” Andrea Marsh, Chief Operating Officer for the Bay County Council On Aging, said.

Organization leaders recommend keeping your house around 70 degrees and keeping it consistent. During the day, make sure you let some light in by opening your blinds. And if you’re walking around the house, make sure you wear some slippers or cozy socks to keep your feet warm.

