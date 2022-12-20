JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating a crash on Monday after witnesses say it caused an explosion.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fuel tanker collided with another truck on Highway 231 just over the county line.

Officials say possibly two people are trapped inside one of the vehicles.

We plan to have more information on this accident as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.