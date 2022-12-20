JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion

Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two people were trapped inside one of the vehicles.(Dr. Shane Collins)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies are investigating a crash on Monday after witnesses say it caused an explosion.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fuel tanker collided with another truck on Highway 231 just over the county line.

Officials say possibly two people are trapped inside one of the vehicles.

We plan to have more information on this accident as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’re told there have been no injuries reported.
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Sunday Evening Forecast 12/18/22
Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold For Christmas
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Walton County Animal Shelter Needs Donations
Snow Birds Coming In
Seniors and Cold
WCSO Santa Patrol Distribution
PC Director Positions
Panama City Director Positions FOLO