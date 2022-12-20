Light showers expected today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and passing showers. Most of the early batch of rain will have moved out by sunrise. However, another batch sits back to the west for the afternoon and evening commute. While we’ll catch a break in the rain through much of the morning and midday, you’ll still want the umbrella or rain jacket for the afternoon and evening.

Otherwise, temperatures are chilly with the dampness outside. We’ll get the day started in the upper 40s. Be sure to dress warmly out the door, for some we won’t warm up much. Highs today across I-10 will only stretch to the low to mid 50s today while beach locations make it up to near 60 degrees.

No rain chances for Wednesday with a more seasonal day of 40s in the morning to near 60 in the afternoon. But under cloudy skies, it’ll have a chilly to cool feel for much of the day.

A more potent cold front moves through Thursday night after a mild day of mid 60s on Thursday with a few showers. The bottom falls out on Friday with 20s or 30s in the morning and not much change through the day.

Arctic air accompanies this front and we’ll see 20s in the morning to 30s and 40s in the afternoon Christmas weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with showers returning mainly in the afternoon and evening. Seasonally chilly feels as highs only reach up to near 60. Your 7 Day Forecast has spotty rain returning for the daytime on Thursday and an arctic front Thursday night tanking temperatures into Friday and the weekend.

