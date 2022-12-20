Monday Evening Forecast

Rain is on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cool and cloudy night tonight in NWFL. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Rain chances will increase tonight into Tuesday. Rain chances will be 60% tonight and 90% Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be 1/2-1″. On Tuesday it will be cloudy and wet with highs in the mid-50s (inland) to near 60 (coast). A strong cold front will bring some of the coldest air in years to NWFL starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. This weekend expect lows in the 20s with highs in the 30s/40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

