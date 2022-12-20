NYPD: Woman caught taking Christmas gifts from Robert De Niro’s home

Investigators say there was no interaction between De Niro and the suspected thief. (WABC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - New York City police arrested a woman for allegedly burglarizing actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan townhome on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Shanice Aviles was spotted entering De Niro’s home around 2:45 in the morning, police said.

Aviles allegedly began bagging up the actor’s presents from under his Christmas tree.

Officers spotted Aviles and knew her as a serial burglary suspect with 26 prior arrests.

Police took her into custody without realizing she was allegedly robbed the actor’s home, according to the department.

