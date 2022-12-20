One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Police have now identified the person who died. 28-year-old David Savage was reported traveling westbound on Panama City Beach Parkway in a Honda Accord.

According to officers, a silver van was in the turn lane attempting to turn north onto Griffin Boulevard. Savage entered the intersection of Griffin, and the van began to turn north crossing the westbound travel lanes.

Savage reportedly attempted to swerve to avoid the crash, but the front bumper of the van caused his car to spin and hit a pole.

Police say Savage sustained life-threatening injuries and was trauma alerted to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, but ultimately died of his injuries.

The van driver did not sustain any injuries. PCB Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

A two-vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway and Griffin Boulevard had traffic backed up.

Westbound traffic was being diverted onto Griffin Boulevard and Ashley Drive.

