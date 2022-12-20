Panama City Commissioners turn one director position into two separate roles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are taking action after a former city employee allegedly stole close to $500,000.

Former Community Redevelopment Agency and Community Development Director Michael Johnson was charged with Grand Theft of over $100,000 on Oct. 19 from the Friends of After School Assistance Program. He was later charged with Money Laundering of more than $100,000 from the ASAP program and 19 counts of official misconduct in connection with misuse of funding from the CRA last month.

City officials said they’re taking preventative measures in ensuring it doesn’t happen again.

“Now, we are recreating just a separate CRA Director,” Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “It will no longer be a Community Director and CRA Director. It’ll just be a CRA Director.”

Community Development and the CRA are used to revitalize the area and promote economic opportunities. That’s why commissioners voted last week to split his former job in two.

“It doesn’t allow one person to control multiple pockets of government funding,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

However, this wasn’t always the case. City officials said the CRA Director and Community Development Director became one position shortly after Hurricane Michael.

City leaders also said reestablishing these two positions as separate roles will help promote transparency with taxpayer dollars.

“We want to be able to trust the people who work for us and we want the public to be able to trust us,” Brudnicki said.

Commissioners also voted to conduct a forensic audit that will examine city records from the last 15 years.

“Currently we have third parties coming in to give oversight to each one of those individual programs while we go through the forensic auditing and complete the police investigations of all those funds,” Street said.

The audit is expected to start next month. Street said it could take close to a year to complete.

City Manager Mark McQueen is the interim CRA Director, but they’re in the process of finding candidates.

Officials said the Community Development Director position has been filled.

