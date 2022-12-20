Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing adult believed to be endangered.

According to a news release, detectives with the agency are asking the public to assist in looking for Elizabeth Ann Shorter, 45. She was last seen in the 200 block of W. 23rd Street.

She is approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds. She was wearing a long-sleeved grey thermal with a “Real Tree” emblem on the chest. She is wearing a grey hospital gown under the thermal and possibly a black face mask with a logo on it.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

