Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person

Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person(PANAMA CITY POLICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing adult believed to be endangered.

According to a news release, detectives with the agency are asking the public to assist in looking for Elizabeth Ann Shorter, 45. She was last seen in the 200 block of W. 23rd Street.

She is approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 160 pounds. She was wearing a long-sleeved grey thermal with a “Real Tree” emblem on the chest. She is wearing a grey hospital gown under the thermal and possibly a black face mask with a logo on it.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
We’re told there have been no injuries reported.
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Sunday Evening Forecast 12/18/22
Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold For Christmas

Latest News

Hannukah Menorah Lighting
Hannukah Menorah Lighting
Freezing Plants Demo
Freezing Plants Demo
Plant prep
Protecting Plant from Freezing Temperatures
Hanukkah
Second night on Hanukkah celebration