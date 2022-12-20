Protecting Plant from Freezing Temperatures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There will be freezing temperatures this weekend so if you have a green thumb, there are some things to keep in mind.

Experts say most plants in your landscape should be able to tolerate the temperatures, which could dip into the twenties. However, if you have sub-tropical, tropical and house plants make sure to take extra measures to protect them.

If you use plastic, don’t let it touch the plant it could damage it. Also, turn off your irrigation system the water could cover your plants in ice.

“A few things you can use from around the house is maybe a lightweight blanket such as this or if you have a tablecloth that has the cloth on onside and the plastic on the other,” said Julie Mcconnell the Horticulture Agent with UF/IFAS Extension Bay County. “Just make sure the cloth side is facing the plant. Also as soon as it warms up the next day you need to take those coverings off because otherwise, you can have heat damage to the plant.”

They also say to make sure you keep that blanket weighted down to trap in warmth. If the plant freezes or gets cold damage, the best thing to do is leave it alone and let it recover at its own pace.

