Rotary Club of Panama City to award six local agencies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Tuesday, The Rotary Club of Panam City awarded $4,500 to local agencies at their weekly local meeting at St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club.

Recipients of $500 community grants included United Way of Northwest Florida, Angel House Bereavement Center, Kaleidoscope Theatre, Club 360, FSU-PC Early Childhood Autism Program, Martin Theatre, DADSRA – Panhandle, Panama City Music Association, and Salvation Army.

Last week, Rotarians served as bell ringers at Sam’s Club and raised over $1,300 for Salvation Army.

The club awards grants in June and December each year. Applicants may contact Club Service Chairman Shay Catrett at scatrett@baysolutions.com.

