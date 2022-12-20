Second night on Hanukkah celebration

Hannukah Menorah Lighting
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here -- and Monday many locals gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Panama City Beach hosted a Hanukkah celebration at Pier Park lighting the second candle on the menorah.

Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights. For Monday’s celebration people gathered for Jewish music, the gelt drop where chocolate coins are dropped... as well as a dreidel giveaway... participants also received a menorah and candles to light at home.

“Tonight, we only light two, why because each night we add more lights the message for that is each night each day we can’t sacrifice with what we had yesterday. You always have to add good and kindness and spirit,” said Rabbi Mendel Havlin.

The menorah at tonight’s celebration is 12 feet tall.

“It is very very important and significant because we want to spread light and the goodness and kindness and encourage everyone to spread their own goodness and kindness and that’s why we do it publicly and proudly and in the most central place that we can do it,” said Havlin.

The festival of lights celebrations continues until December 26th when all lights are lit.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
We’re told there have been no injuries reported.
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
The wife of a prominent Lynn Haven business owner was arrested for possession on Friday.
Woman arrested on cocaine possession
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Sunday Evening Forecast 12/18/22
Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold For Christmas

Latest News

Hannukah Menorah Lighting
Hannukah Menorah Lighting
Freezing Plants Demo
Freezing Plants Demo
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Plant prep
Protecting Plant from Freezing Temperatures