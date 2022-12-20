Second night on Hanukkah celebration

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is here -- and Monday many locals gathered to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. Chabad of Panama City Beach hosted a Hanukkah celebration at Pier Park lighting the second candle on the menorah.

Hanukkah is an eight-day festival of lights. For Monday’s celebration people gathered for Jewish music, the gelt drop where chocolate coins are dropped... as well as a dreidel giveaway... participants also received a menorah and candles to light at home.

“Tonight, we only light two, why because each night we add more lights the message for that is each night each day we can’t sacrifice with what we had yesterday. You always have to add good and kindness and spirit,” said Rabbi Mendel Havlin.

The menorah at tonight’s celebration is 12 feet tall.

“It is very very important and significant because we want to spread light and the goodness and kindness and encourage everyone to spread their own goodness and kindness and that’s why we do it publicly and proudly and in the most central place that we can do it,” said Havlin.

The festival of lights celebrations continues until December 26th when all lights are lit.

