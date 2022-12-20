Snowbirds are flocking to PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just as things start slowing down in Panama City Beach, snowbirds come flocking in for the winter.

“We’re seeing people, they are starting to show up,” Mugsy Parens, President of the Panama City Beach Senior Center, said. “They’re coming even earlier than what I expected.”

Why that is? Snowbird Ralph Thurston said it’s pretty self-explanatory.

“That’s a simple answer. I come to Panama City Beach instead of being in Maine because we don’t have four feet of snow in Panama City Beach. While it’s cold today, it’s not 10 of 20 below zero,” Thurston said. “I prefer to be in Florida. It’s sunny. We have palm trees. We have magnolia trees that have the leafs all winter. It’s fantastic.”

Parens said the center has been busier than usual, as snowbirds don’t typically come down south until after Christmas. But this year is different in more ways than one.

“I’m thinking we’re gonna get, you know, a change, you know, and it’s kind of nice, to see new faces because we lose some every year,” Parens said.

Typically, we aren’t the only ones seeing new faces this time of year. But the destruction Hurricane Ian left behind in Southwest Florida, has left some looking for other areas to visit instead.

“A lot of them love getting down and where it stays warm all the time. They know they can’t find places down there. So they’re going to give us a try,” Parens said.

As South Florida continues to recover and build back, those at the senior center are waiting with open arms.

“There’s no snow on the ground. You don’t have to shovel. I don’t blame them,” Parens said.

Tourism leaders said they’ve also been hearing from our winter visitors, but they anticipate the majority to come in January and February.

